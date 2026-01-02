A tattoo and piercing business in Farnham has won two national awards less than a year after opening in the town.
S.U.Y.T., based on East Street, was named Best Tattoo Business and Best Tattoo Suite at the England’s Business Awards.
Owner Laura Dodimead opened the studio in March 2025 and said moving into Farnham had initially proved difficult, but the business has since gone from strength to strength.
Laura, who previously worked from a home studio, now spends almost every day in the East Street parlour as demand continues to grow.
The business was also shortlisted in the top ten in the UK for Best Tattoo Business and placed in the top 50 for piercings.
Laura said: “One of our clients put us forward and nominated us for the award. Unfortunately, I was unavailable to pick up the award in person, but I received it in the post.
“Business has done really well this year and we have created a real hub for people to come to. Clients have told us S.U.Y.T is more like a coffee shop than a traditional tattoo parlour. This has created an atmosphere for people from all backgrounds to come, from aged four to 94.
“We can’t wait for more businesses to move into this side of the town, as it will really boost people who will book appointments with us. We want to remove the stigma from tattoo parlours, as we are not scary or bad people. Tattoos are a way people of all ages can express themselves.”
Looking ahead to 2026, Laura hopes S.U.Y.T will win the awards again and climb the SBA rankings while continuing to provide a welcoming space for tattoos and piercings.
S.U.Y.T. stands for Show Us Your Tats.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.