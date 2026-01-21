Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You will jump at any chance you get to expand your horizons. Prepare yourself for a transformation. A recent achievement has boosted your confidence. News from afar will give you some exciting things to think about. You might be considering an offer or opportunity that will involve a lot of travel. This is a great time to explore new possibilities.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A small win, surprise gift or some positive feedback for your work will lift your spirits. Savour the happiness this brings. Even if events midweek threaten to try your patience, think back on this previous event and it will remind you of how wonderful life can be. Later, make the most of every chance you get to spend time with your favourite friends and relatives.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your skills, talents, ideas and conversations draw people who feel they can learn a lot from you. When you wake up to how special you are, this will motivate you to achieve even greater things. Hard work will yield its rightful rewards and excellent outcomes. Your loved ones are proud of all you have achieved so far and you, too, should take pride in your progress.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A job you take on now will bring you success. That’s why you will assure others that everything is going to work out well. A group effort has advanced a lot. Even so, there is still so much you all have to do. Don’t be surprised if your involvement leads to a leadership position. Others value having a creative, nurturing and hard working person like you leading their team.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You want to put more thought into a close partnership or friendship. Someone is shirking their responsibilities and that person isn’t you. At times, it will feel like you aren’t gaining anything from this relationship. It might be time to make a change. A financial problem will be sorted out thanks to the help of a generous relative.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’ve been wanting to make changes in your life but to do so means taking risks and that’s what holds you back. It’s hard to know what to go for next when you have no idea how it might turn out. A partner or close friend seems to think your aims are similar to theirs but you aren’t as certain. Take some time for quiet reflection.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Someone will mention something that disturbs you. Let it pass. The more you look into this, the more confusing it will grow. Even if there is a grain of truth in certain rumours, the less you know, the better. Besides, you can’t keep living in the past when it is clear that others who once played a big part in it, have moved on. Be kind to yourself whenever you can.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Trust your instincts. Read between the lines in face to face and online conversations. Watch other people’s body language. This will give you a good sense of whether they are being honest with you. Although it might be hard to analyse your emotions right now, it is still important that you trust them. Your focus, later, will be on enjoying leisure activities.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Someone is certain a task, job or assignment you are doing together isn’t going to work. You feel differently. Ignore their negative comments. A senior colleague finds your readiness to give without wanting anything in return is both unusual and refreshing. You have a strong feeling that activities you sign up for will bring you happiness and success.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Trying something new will have many benefits for you. Not only will this bring fresh excitement to your life but you will be learning more about your relationships and yourself. Someone you thought you knew well will reveal talents you had not realised they had as they encourage you to be creative. Your achievements give you something to feel proud about.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Arguments within a group will not impact the final outcome of a long-term project even though you had worried about how well this team would work together. Although it is impossible for everyone to agree with each other all of the time, some great ideas are being shared. When everyone puts in the effort, this will lead to great outcomes.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You started the year with every intention to keep to your resolutions but you are beginning to falter. You feel tempted to take a break if you are dieting. Temptations are everywhere and this makes it hard to say no. It’s true that indulging in something you fancy now and then does feel good but excessive eating and drinking can negatively impact your health.
