A rags to riches tale of bravery, courage and determination is coming to Churt Village Hall as the Churt Amateur Dramatic Society gets ready to perform Cinderella as its 2026 pantomime.
This timeless classic will have a modern twist but with all the traditional elements as well.
Will Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, Lady Devilia Hardup, together with her two truly spoilt and ugly daughters, Cheryl and Beryl, succeed in preventing Cinderella getting her chance to find true love and escape from their clutches and Hardup Hall? Or will a little magic from her Fairy Godmother make Cinders’ dreams come true?
There will be wonderful costumes, great scenery, lots of energetic singing and dancing, and a very magical transformation.
Everyone is invited to go along and boo and hiss at the villains, and cheer for the heroes, in a pantomime that will be full of humour and hilarity and jokes from beloved characters.
There will be performances on January 30 and 31, and February 6 and 7. For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cads
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.