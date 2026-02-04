Young members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) have delivered 1.5 tonnes of food to FareShare Sussex & Surrey, helping families facing food insecurity.
The donation, made last week, brought together volunteers from Bordon, Farnham, Aldershot, Farnborough, Ash and Bournemouth.
The campaign was launched after reports highlighted critical food shortages and rising demand at regional food banks.
Dozens of volunteers spent the weekend collecting, sorting and delivering supplies to ensure they reached the FareShare warehouse in Guildford efficiently.
Dan Slatter, chief executive of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, welcomed the donation.
“I am blown away. Thank you so much,” he said. “These are exactly the sorts of products we need for emergency food provisions. We’ll be distributing them to charities across Surrey over the coming weeks. Incredible. So, so great. Thank you.”
Haroon Khan, regional youth coordinator of AMYA Surrey, East Hampshire and Dorset, said: “After hearing that people in our communities were in greater need this year, as young British Muslims we felt it was our duty to respond.
“Helping our neighbours is a fundamental part of our faith, especially when food banks are under so much pressure.”
The 1.5 tonnes of donations will reach hundreds of families through FareShare’s network. The effort is part of AMYA’s national ‘Mercy4Mankind’ campaign, which also includes blood donation drives, tree planting, fundraising and other community support initiatives.
AMYA aims to encourage young Muslims to serve society while fulfilling their religious obligations. Its work across the UK has already provided 4.6 million meals, raised £738,000 for charities and contributed more than 57,000 volunteer hours in the past two years alone.
The community follows the teaching of the Quran and founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who said: “My desire, my wish, and my objective is serving humanity. It’s my job, my faith, my inspiration, and my way.”
