From cathedrals and cemeteries to community halls, prisons and museums, High Sheriff of Surrey Peter Cluff has spent his year recognising the people and places that make the county thrive.
Mr Cluff was installed as High Sheriff of Surrey in March, taking over from Shahid Azeem DL at a ceremony in Guildford Cathedral.
The ancient, independent and unpaid role is the oldest Royal appointment in the country, dating back to the Norman era.
Its responsibilities including supporting the judiciary, promoting the voluntary sector and acting as a link between the county and the Crown.
With a background in the financial sector and long-standing involvement in Surrey philanthropy, Mr Cluff cleared much of his diary for his year in office. Early on, he set out his theme by highlighting the NEET (not in education, employment or training) crisis.
He commissioned a detailed report with the Centre for Britain and Europe at the University of Surrey, followed by a conference at the university and a further event in Leatherhead aimed at raising awareness and encouraging collaboration.
Inspired by previous High Sheriffs, Mr Cluff has documented his year through regular online blogs, many accompanied by photographs taken by his wife, Suzanne. More than 160 blogs have been published so far, most reporting on visits and events across the county. Alongside those of earlier office-holders, they form a growing archive of Surrey life.
Visits remain, he says, the most important part of the role, offering opportunities to recognise volunteers, charities, emergency services, magistrates and those working in prisons and the armed forces.
One highlight was Surrey Day, which this year focused on ‘Surrey from the Sky’ and coincided with VE80 commemorations. The day included visits to Brookwood Cemetery, the American and Commonwealth military cemeteries, the RAF Memorial at Runnymede and the Magna Carta site.
Another notable event was the High Sheriff’s Summer Party at Brooklands Museum, which focused on promoting local charities and thanking volunteers and civic leaders, with cadets also in attendance.
Mr Cluff has also visited Surrey’s prisons, including attending a Christmas carol service at HMP High Down led by a choir of prisoners supported by rehabilitation charities.
“It is very difficult to pick favourite experiences from my year so far,” he said. “There has been such an incredible variety of charities, community events and civic occasions. Every single one has been memorable.”
