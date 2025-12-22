A volunteer marked her 80th birthday by leading a record-breaking Christmas knitting effort to support premature and sick babies in hospitals across southern England.
After a three-week marathon of packing bags, preparing courier boxes and coordinating deliveries, Dianne confirmed that the Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire Bliss Knitters had surpassed all previous efforts.
With the help of dozens of volunteer knitters and drivers, woolly gifts were delivered to 68 neonatal units - the group’s widest distribution in its 38-year history.
This year’s total included 1,446 Christmas stockings, beating last year’s record of 1,404, along with blankets, cardigans, hand-knitted teddies and festive red hats for babies spending Christmas in hospital.
Dianne, from Haslemere, said: “I’m a bit tired from lugging 50-plus courier boxes around, but absolutely thrilled that we continue to make Christmas that little bit brighter for so many families.”
Caroline Lee-Davey, chief executive of Bliss, praised Dianne’s dedication.
She said: “Since 1988, Dianne has coordinated a network of knitters who produce beautiful keepsakes for families with a baby born premature or sick.
“A stay in neonatal care can feel especially isolating during the festive season. This incredible act of kindness from Dianne and all the volunteers she leads helps families know they’re not alone, while raising awareness of the support Bliss provides.”
As Dianne begins her Christmas break, her milestone birthday year will be remembered not just for celebration, but for the thousands of families with premature or sick babies who have been touched by her efforts over the past four decades.
Bliss is a leading charity supporting babies born premature or sick and their families, working with health professionals to improve neonatal care, fund research and campaign for better services.
