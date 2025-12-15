Healthcare also faced turbulence. Two wards at Haslemere Hospital were closed indefinitely following the retirement of a local GP, leading to fears over the hospital’s future. The closures prompted Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and the local Integrated Care Board to launch a review of services, with formal consultation expected before permanent changes are made. It was stressed the hospital is not closing, with £1 million recently invested to upgrade the Minor Injuries Unit into an Urgent Treatment Centre.