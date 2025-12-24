Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows said there was still significant work to do to ensure residents remained proud to call the area home ahead of its merger with neighbouring, debt-ridden authorities.
One of the key tasks before Waverley is dissolved and reborn as West Surrey Council, alongside Spelthorne, Runnymede, Woking, Guidlford and Surrey Heath, is to help its towns and parishes protect valued community assets.
This, he said, would stop them from being sold off to cover the financial woes the new council will be lumbered with from day one.
The time to get all this done is rapidly diminishing with elections to decide who will run the new mega authority set for May.
The remaining Surrey councils, Epsom and Ewell, Elmbridge, Tandridge, Reigate and Banstead, and Mole Valley, will come under East Surrey.
The Government believes this reform is needed in order to save money and simplify services.
Cllr Follows said: “As we approach our final full year before the creation of the new West Surrey unitary council, it’s worth reflecting on what we have achieved in Waverley and looking ahead to the work that lies ahead in 2026.
“2025 has been a year of real progress for our borough.
“One of our proudest achievements has been the delivery of high-quality, sustainable, council built, owned, and managed homes for local people right across Waverley.
“We manage over 5,000 houses across the borough and our ongoing retrofit programme is improving existing council housing, helping residents reduce energy consumption, reduce their bills, and reduce their carbon footprint.
“We’re also investing in new community infrastructure.
“The new Cranleigh Leisure Centre will provide inclusive, modern facilities for residents of all ages and abilities and be built to sustainable energy and construction standards.
“With a six-lane pool, fitness studios, a children’s soft play area, and a welcoming café, the centre reflects our commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainability. Construction will begin next summer, marking an exciting step forward for Cranleigh and the surrounding villages.
“None of this would be possible without strong financial management.
“Our finance team has been nationally recognised, shortlisted for the prestigious public finance award in the Finance Team of the Year – Councils and Local Services category.
“Almost unique in Surrey and increasingly rare within the UK, Waverley remains financially viable and solvent, with a balanced two-year budget in place for 2025–26, giving us the stability to deliver vital services and plan confidently for the transition to West Surrey.
“Collaboration has also been key.
“Sharing senior management with Guildford Borough Council over recent years has already delivered real benefits both in money and resilience.
“This experience is invaluable as we prepare for Local Government Reorganisation, ensuring that the new council hits the ground running in 2026.
“Finally, continuing with our overall progressive but prudent approach to local government, we have been working with our local town and parish councils to protect community assets.
“Like many residents in our borough, we at Waverley are extremely concerned that key community assets such as public buildings, community centres and playing fields may be vulnerable to forced disposal when part of the new West Surrey unitary.
“A unitary that is likely to be in financial distress from day one.
“With their cooperation and support, we have transferred our first batch of assets to Godalming, Haslemere and Farnham Town Councils in December, with a much larger batch planned for February 2026.
“2026 will be a year of both continuity and change, and I’m confident that the work we’ve done together will provide a solid foundation for the future.
“Our ambition is simple: to create thriving, sustainable communities that residents are proud to call home.”
