At a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, the family-run firm was crowned Best Travel Company to Italy, while also picking up a Bronze Award for Best Villa Holiday Company. The double win marks the seventh time Bookings For You has been recognised by the consumer-voted awards since first lifting a trophy in 2016.
Founded in Haslemere in 2011 by director Jo Mackay, the company has built its reputation on personal service and meticulous attention to detail.
“These awards reflect the passion, care and dedication we put into crafting exceptional villa holidays in Italy,” she said. “And because they’re entirely based on consumer votes, they mean an enormous amount to us.”
What began as a small, home-grown business has grown into a specialist operator offering nearly 300 hand-picked holiday homes across Italy – from Tuscan villas and Umbrian farmhouses to Trulli in Puglia, apartments by the Italian Lakes and beach houses in Sicily.
With almost half a million people taking part in this year’s voting, the British Travel Awards are widely regarded as the most influential consumer awards in UK travel – making the Haslemere firm’s success all the more impressive.
And Bookings For You shows no sign of slowing down. New villas for 2026 have already been launched in Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Umbria and the Italian Lakes, alongside an expansion into Abruzzo for the first time.
“I love helping people find their perfect Italian holiday just as much now as I did in 2011,” Mackay said. “A holiday is precious time – and we’re proud to play a small part in making those memories happen.”
