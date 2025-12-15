‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year – and a great opportunity to connect with your National Park and enjoy a festive stroll.
With crisp fresh air, crunchy leaves underfoot, frost-capped hills and stunning vistas to invigorate the soul, there’s something very special about a winter walk in the South Downs.
It’s the perfect place to enjoy a festive amble, dusting off those Christmas cobwebs after one too many mince pies and mulled wines!
But where to go?
Here’s some inspiration, depending on your mood and how you’re feeling. We all know the joys of Christmas, as well as the hidden stresses and strains, so here are some ideas depending on how energetic you’re feeling.
Covering approximately 5,000 acres, Stanmer has a wealth of history to be discovered, including the
- The church, the village and manor house.
- The restored walled garden – One Garden – is not to be missed and there’s some great seasonal fare on offer at this time of the year!
- Our walks leaflet suggests a 5.5 mile circular route through the semi-ancient Stanmer Woods, home to old and gnarled beech trees. Come the spring, the woodland floor turns into a carpet of purple and violet as bluebells emerge – a unique spectacle.
Arundel has it all and is well-served by train if you want to leave the car at home and perhaps fancy a festive tipple in one of its many pubs.
Yuletide is a magical time in the historic time as Christmas trees illuminate the high street every December. With festive farmers markets, carol concerts in the Cathedral and plenty of independent shops to buy seasonal gifts, it’s the perfect place to get into the festive spirit.
You could opt for the shorter four-mile walk around Swanbourne Lake and the River Arun or go for a longer seven-mile walk through Arundel Park and South Stoke, taking in the Monarch’s Way – the supposed route taken by Charles II on his escape from England to France after the defeat by Oliver Cromwell at Worcester in 1651.
Scenic views abound at the Iping and Stedham Miles Without Stiles route and it’s a place you can really soak up the tranquillity and switch off. The route starts in the car park of Iping and Stedham Common, a nature reserve managed by Sussex Wildlife Trust and one of the best examples of lowland heath in the National Park.
The 1.25 mile/ 2km circuit is suitable for people with restricted mobility, including all-terrain mobility scooters and families with pushchairs. The walk typically takes 30 mins to complete. Once you’ve enjoyed the peace and quiet, you could always visit the historic market town of Midhurst afterward for some well deserved festive refreshments.
If you’re on the hunt for an easy access route this Christmas season, have a peek at West Walk, near Fareham. With hardy surfaced paths winding their way between tall pine trees and a fun adventure woodland play area for the children, this is a perfect spot for a merry stress-free day out in the woods!
We all know Christmas driving can be stressful, trying to visit as many people as possible over a short period. So why not take the train and enjoy a relaxing day-out in the South Downs?
On the main London line, Haslemere and Liphook Railway Stations are two fantastic stepping stones into the National Park. The routes incorporate long sections of the Serpent Trail, which ‘snakes’ its way 64 miles from Haslemere to Petersfield.
Designed to showcase the heathland habitat and outstanding landscape of the greensand hills, their wildlife, history and conservation, it passes through the purple heather, green woods and golden valleys of Sussex.
With a few short steep climbs for those wanting to get the heart going, these routes feature the heathlands of Marley, Lynchmere, Stanley and Chapel commons as well as the dramatic ancient woodland of Rake Hanger. Another great walk to decompress and “get away from it all” for a few hours.
Wherever you go this Christmas, remember to care for this stunning landscape by not dropping litter, picking up dog poo, and keeping dogs on leads around livestock.
