A White Christmas is looking extremely unlikely – so how about enjoying a green one instead?
If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas present or New Year treat, then the Petersfield Climate Action Network (PECAN) could have the answer.
The green-thinking group is selling discounted UK-grown fruit trees with orders now being accepted for apple, pear, plum, greengage, cherry and cobnut varieties.
The offer is part of the sixth annual Fruit Tree in Every Garden project which encourages people around Petersfield and East Hampshire to plant a fruit tree.
The scheme has been hugely successful since its launch around the turn of the decade with PeCAN distributing more than 3,000 fruit trees for local gardens and allotments.
“Trees provide nesting places, materials, food sources and cover for wildlife,” said a spokesperson for PeCAN.
“So, by planting a tree in your garden, you can have a positive impact on local wildlife and increase our collective resilience in the face of climate change.”
Stocks are limited but each tree, which is two years old and bare root, comes with a tie, stake and planting instructions.
They would usually cost £30 to £60 but are available for just £21.50 thanks to the PeCAN subsidy.
Similar schemes are also taking place in the Headley and Alton areas with collections due to take place on Saturday, January 17. People who place an order will be able to pick up their trees from locations in Petersfield, Alton, Liphook, Headley and Rowlands Castle.
“At the Petersfield collection point you can also benefit from free expert advice at The Green Gathering,” said a spokesperson.
“You can select your preferred pick-up point when you place your order and PeCAN request that you please order a maximum of five trees per household.”
