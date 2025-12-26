A house that was featured on Grand Designs has had to slash its price by a whopping £750,000 after failing to sell for 18 months.
Taee built the 7,374 sq ft oak-clad house from scratch, which boasts five bedrooms - three in the family wing and two guest bedrooms - five bathrooms and an oval-shaped central dining area with a 23ft high ceiling.
The house was used by Kevin McCloud to host the Grand Designs House of the Year show there, whilst also being shortlisted for the RIBA House of the Year award.
The property is built on 2.5 acres within a valley of South Downs National Park, near Petersfield, Hampshire.
Its price was reduced to £4.8 million in May, but six months later and Downley House has yet to be snapped up and is now priced at £4.25 million.
The listing goes on to say: "The full height circular stone entrance leads to a majestic 7-metre-tall barrel-vaulted dining hall.
"The kitchen featuring Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, and the bespoke temperature-controlled wine room are particularly impressive.
"The original external farmhouse wall was cleverly retained as a feature between the old and the new.
"The house needs to be seen in person to appreciate the wonderful location and its extraordinary attention to detail."
Close to the village of Ditcham, Downley House is around six miles from the nearest town, Petersfield.
