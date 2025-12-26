Petersfield’s town crier has given Noddy Holder a run for his money by making a festive proclamation on one of the South’s biggest radio stations.
Faye Thompson and her consort-husband Martin rang their Jingle Bells to a huge audience on Christmas Eve as she recorded a special message for BBC Radio Solent.
And although her tones were softer than usual, the message was loud and clear with Faye wishing listeners a “wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year”.
People from around the South heard the message just after 3pm on Christmas Eve on Rick Jackson’s show, with the DJ airing an interview later in the afternoon.
The pair gave a short history on town crying before Faye gave the Petersfield Men’s Shed a special shout-out.
She said: “I see it as a community thing, more than anything – it’s also a role that’s a lot of fun and it’s quite jovial.”
“I am protected by law,” she also joked before adding, “so if anyone heckles me…”
There’s more to come from Faye as she’ll literally ring in the new year on the station. She’s recorded a town crier-style greeting, welcoming listeners to 2026, to stay tuned.
