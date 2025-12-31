Funds are still rolling in from a merry motorcade that lit up the lanes around East Hampshire and West Sussex.
The 2025 RMW Charity Christmas Tractor Run looks set to raise another bumper sum for the Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance with a final total expected in mid-January.
Stroud farmer and organiser Mark Rowden is hopeful of beating the £8,018 raised from the 2024 run with close to £5,000 being donated online.
Donations made on the night have yet to be counted so there’s every chance the December 20 event could have been the biggest yet.
It certainly felt that way with huge crowds cheering on the bucolic bandwagon on its journey around two districts.
Around 50 illuminated tractors made a three-hour circuit from Petersfield and back via Buriton, Harting, Nyewood, Rogate, Milland, Liphook, Rake, Liss, Hill Brow and Sheet.
“I think we’re going to raise about the same as last year but whatever the final total is, it’s still a decent sum of money that’s going to HIOWAA,” said Mr Rowden.
“It was a great event and the crowds were brilliant.”
It’s fair to say the Run is now one of the biggest and most popular events on the East Hants and Rother Valley fundraising calendar with farmers Headley, Alton and The Meon Valley and further afield taking part.
And the sight of them all parked in The Square in Petersfield at the end was dazzling, although Mark has hinted at some changes for the December 2026 run.
He said: “We’ve got a few ideas in the pipeline for 2026 to make it a bit more family friendly at the end, because we’re always thinking of ways to make it bigger and better.”
