A Victorian hall in Petersfield town centre is set for a 21st century makeover as plans to make sympathetic changes to a 154-year-old building have been lodged.
St Peter’s Church Hall is getting a “substantial investment” with plans to refurbish its interior, entrance lobby, toilets and both halls being submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority.
A modern AV system, new seating and remodelled garden are also part of a “substantial modernisation” of the 154-year-old building on St Peter’s Road.
The building is one of the town’s most popular meeting spaces with its 100-person main hall regularly hosting clubs, groups, charities and rehearsals.
But it’s showing its age after a century and a half with its managing Trust keen to make the building fit for purpose.
“The plan is to fully refurbish the interior of the building with a complete renewal of the main and smaller halls, entrance lobby and toilets,” said St Peter’s treasurer, Steve Hitchough, who chairs a working group overseeing the refurbishment project.
“We hope that by making this substantial investment we will be able to provide townspeople with a modern, easily accessible community hall with a range of facilities that will be attractive for multiple uses.”
The “thoughtfully designed” plans drawn up by Chichester firm MH Architects include roof lights over the small hall, PV panels and a modernised entrance with a large west-facing window.
Extensive roof and floor insulation and new LED lighting is also planned with work expected to begin in late spring.
No costs have been confirmed as a tendering exercise will begin shortly but St Peter’s Church will fund half the project, with financial support being sought from the town council and SDNPA.
There will also be opportunities for the public to donate and support the “exciting project” with an autumn 2026 completion expected.
