The A272 has been partially blocked following an accident between Petersfield and West Meon.
Police are directing traffic through Stroud as a campervan struck a telegraph pole next to Petersfield Used Car Centre around midday.
While no injuries have been reported the collision left the pole leaning dangerously towards the carriageway.
East Hampshire Police reported earlier that the road had been closed but traffic is being allowed through.
Nonetheless, there are queues in both directions approaching the village with motorists being urged to avoid the area between the A3 and Langrish and used alternative routes instead.
An accident has also been reported on the A31 Alresford bypass between the Ropley roundabout and the new development south of Sun Hill.
Traffic is being diverted via Bishop’s Sutton and New Alresford along the B3047, more follows.
