Hampshire Police have confirmed that a man died and two people were left in a life-threatening condition following a serious three-car accident near Alresford yesterday (Saturday, December 27).
More details about yesterday’s horrific accident on the A31 Alresford bypass have been released as part of an appeal for witnesses and information.
A Chevrolet Captiva, a Ford Mondeo and a Honda Civic came into collision between the Ropley and Sun Hill roundabouts around 12.40pm.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services and passing motorists who provided initial first first, a 34-year-old man from Chichester was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“A further five patients were transported to Southampton General Hospital by a combination of land and air ambulances.
“Two of these patients, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, remain in a life-threatening condition.
“Three others, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries but remain in a stable condition.”
Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I want to thank the members of public who provided first aid at the scene.
“Even for experienced emergency service professionals, it was a complex scene to be confronted with.
“Our officers were supported by fire and ambulance colleagues, including air ambulances, so I would also like to thank them for their assistance.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, so I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have seen any of the vehicles just prior to the collision, to please contact us.”
Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact 101, quoting 44250580645, or report online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.