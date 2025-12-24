The Watercress Line has become the first heritage railway in the UK to add a Class 150 Sprinter to its running fleet, marking a milestone in preserving modern railway history.
The second-generation diesel multiple unit, numbered 150231, has been donated by rolling stock leasing company Porterbrook. Built in 1987, the Class 150 is part of British Rail’s Sprinter family, introduced to replace first-generation DMUs.
Unlike earlier designs, Sprinters combined engines and passenger accommodation within a single structure and featured power-operated sliding doors, representing a significant step forward in passenger comfort and accessibility.
Before entering public service, Watercress Line staff will undertake operational induction and training on the unit.
Earlier this year, 150231 was repainted into its original 1987 external livery at The Greatest Gathering in Derby, part of the Railway 200 celebrations. The event showcased Britain’s railway development, from Locomotion No.1 to the latest high-speed trains, and the repainting helped fill an important gap in the historical timeline of multiple unit design.
The arrival of the Class 150 addresses a long-standing operational gap on the line, particularly for visitors travelling from Alton and the London end of the route.
Rebecca Dalley, chief executive of The Watercress Line, said: “We are delighted to welcome this iconic unit to our fleet. Since our previous multiple unit, the Class 205 Hampshire Unit, came out of service in 2004, we have been looking for an opportunity to fill in the service for our visitors from the Alton and London end of The Watercress Line. We hope to start restoration of the 1959 Hampshire Unit to be our mainstay for the Alton service, with this Class 150 in support.
“With the Class 150 joining our fleet, and the restoration of the Hampshire Unit planned, we can once again provide a service that connects perfectly with our steam-hauled trains.”
Stefan Rose, chief investment officer at Porterbrook, said: “The Watercress Line is a fitting new home for this Class 150 unit that has served communities reliably for decades. We are proud that this train will continue to be enjoyed by the public and play a role in educating future generations about the UK’s railway heritage.”
Unit 150231 was delivered new to Newton Heath depot in Manchester in February 1987. During its service life it operated across several regions, including Regional Railways Central, BR Anglia, Silverlink Trains and Arriva Trains Wales. In September 1994 it was named King Edmund at Bury St Edmunds station, a title it retained throughout its career.
Its final passenger service ran on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, operating the 18:35 Shrewsbury to Swansea service, before moving to Derby for The Greatest Gathering. It will now begin a new chapter in preservation, becoming the first Class 150 to enter heritage operation.
Richard Bentley, operations manager at The Watercress Line, said: “If the Line had stayed open through the 1980s, this is exactly the type of unit that might have run here.
“The Class 150 will enable an earlier departure from Alton, improving flexibility and enhancing the visitor experience on operating days, while complementing the railway’s iconic steam services.”
Trustee and Alton resident Jonathan Morris said: “It’s extraordinary to think that more time has passed since the Class 150 entered service than between the building of Canadian Pacific and the reopening of The Watercress Line. My children can enjoy this train today, and in years to come they will see it preserved as part of living railway history.
“We are hugely grateful to Porterbrook for their generosity and to the Greatest Gathering team for restoring it to its original livery.”
To mark the arrival of 150231, The Watercress Line Heritage Railway Trust has launched a new supporters’ scheme, the 150 Club, to help fund the unit’s restoration, maintenance and long-term care as part of the working heritage fleet.
