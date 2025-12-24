Rebecca Dalley, chief executive of The Watercress Line, said: “We are delighted to welcome this iconic unit to our fleet. Since our previous multiple unit, the Class 205 Hampshire Unit, came out of service in 2004, we have been looking for an opportunity to fill in the service for our visitors from the Alton and London end of The Watercress Line. We hope to start restoration of the 1959 Hampshire Unit to be our mainstay for the Alton service, with this Class 150 in support.