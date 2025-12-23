A review by police leaders is expected to call for non-crime hate incidents to be replaced with a new “common sense” system.
The new scheme would see only the most serious incidents recorded as anti-social behaviour.
Non-crime hate incidents are perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards certain characteristics, such as race or gender, but do not meet the threshold of a criminal offence.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing will publish their review next month, which will then be given to the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood.
Responding, Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner(PCC) Donna Jones said: “Scrapping non‑crime hate incidents is long overdue.
“For years, I’ve led the call for the abolition of this deeply flawed legislation. It was poorly drafted by the previous government and compounded by weak guidance from the College of Policing.
“Officers have been stuck in the middle, forced to record anything that didn’t meet the criminal threshold and diverting them away from tackling real crimes.
“The College of Policing and NPCC agree this regime is no longer fit for purpose and it’s right that police leaders present this review to the Home Secretary.
“Communities expect the police to focus on crimes that threaten safety, not online opinions or playground trivialities.
“The proposed replacement must ensure only incidents that meet the criminal threshold are recorded, with truly serious antisocial behaviour logged as intelligence under clear, proportionate criteria.
“That’s how to begin restoring trust in British policing and repair the damage this legislation has caused.”
Police and crime commissioners are due to be scrapped under government plans, with Ms Jones standing as the Conservative candidate for the new Hampshire and Isle of Wight mayoralty.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.