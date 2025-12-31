On a cold, foggy New Year’s Eve morning, volunteers in hi-vis jackets gather on the A3013 roundabout between Farnborough and Fleet to carefully remove festive elf costumes and Merry Christmas signs from a flock of wooden sheep.
In their place go Happy New Year banners and oversized celebratory glasses for the four sheep, drawing waves, smiles and friendly horn toots from passing motorists.
The costume change comes as the roundabout has been named Roundabout of the Year 2026 by the Roundabout Appreciation Society, beating competition from across the UK.
The much-loved sheep were started by Fleet resident Sue Ashwood, who first installed them during the Covid pandemic. Initially, the wooden sheep were fitted with facemasks as a light-hearted way to promote public health messages and lift spirits during lockdown.
The display quickly struck a chord with residents and commuters and soon became a talking point far beyond Fleet. While animal sculptures were already on the roundabout, they had not previously been dressed — something that soon changed.
As restrictions eased, dressing up the sheep became a regular occurrence. Sue and a small group of volunteers began creating outfits for seasonal events, national celebrations and key moments in the calendar, from Christmas and New Year to sporting tournaments and royal occasions.
She now has a garage full of outfits marking the seasons, school holidays, Remembrance Day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Day, as well as the UK’s patron saints’ days — St George, St Andrew, St David and St Patrick.
The roundabout has since gained a devoted following, with fans from around the world and almost 4,000 followers on Facebook, many of whom regularly comment on and share photos of the latest costume changes.
Ms Ashwood said: “We’re here on the roundabout, it’s a nice crispy morning, but everyone going by is tooting, smiling and cheering.”
For many residents, the sheep carry deeper meaning. Ms Ashwood said: “People love the sheep. They say when they see them, it means they’re home.”
The sheep have also raised thousands of pounds for charity and feature in an annual calendar.
This year’s calendar supports Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, the Royal British Legion, Frimley Health Charity, Parity, The Brain Tumour Charity and Sasha’s Project.
