Members of a local Muslim youth group spent New Year’s Eve supporting emergency services by delivering food to police officers and firefighters working through the night.
The Tilford-based Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association marked the final hours of the year by visiting Waverley Borough Police and Farnham fire stations to thank officers and firefighters on duty as celebrations took place elsewhere.
While many residents welcomed the New Year with family and friends, emergency service staff continued to work across the borough to keep communities safe.
“New Year’s Eve is a time of reflection, hope, and togetherness,” said a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.
“As the year comes to a close, we wanted to thank the police officers serving Waverley Borough and the firefighters in Farnham who continue to protect our communities in Farnham and the surrounding areas, often sacrificing time with their own families.”
The visits formed part of the association’s wider commitment to community service and strengthening local relationships.
“At the heart of our faith is service to others,” the spokesperson added. “As we enter the New Year, we pray for the safety, well-being, and success of all those working on the frontlines to keep our communities safe.”
The New Year’s Eve initiative reflects the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association’s ongoing efforts to promote compassion, unity and mutual respect through practical acts of support within the community.
