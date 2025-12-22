Residents of Edward Road, Farnham, are being driven to distraction by illegal parking at the junction of the road and The Ridgeway. They are also finding their driveways blocked and are being subjected to abuse when they ask motorists to move.
The residents, none of whom wanted to be named following the abuse and intimidation, have been asking Surrey County Council and Surrey Police for help, but the problems continue.
One resident said: “Despite repeated reports, petitions, photographs, and correspondence with Surrey County Council and parking enforcement teams dating back to at least 2020, the situation has not improved in any meaningful or sustained way. The only response residents receive is that enforcement officers will attend. When they do, any improvement lasts only a few days before the dangerous parking resumes.”
She added that in 2024 the council was asked to include the junction in its Waverley parking review but she has not heard of any outcome, despite chasing this at the beginning of 2025.
Now the residents have approached local MP Greg Stafford, asking him to step in, and his office has said he will be contacting the council to see what can be done.
The problems derive from the proximity of Tesco Express to the junction, meaning that motorists often stop off to do some shopping and, because legal parking space is limited, they park on the double yellow lines, thereby restricting the view of the traffic or by dropped kerbs, so blocking driveways.
The residents are worried about the risks of swinging round the parked vehicles to drive out into The Ridgeway. One said: “There have been serious incidents on The Ridgeway, including a fatal collision and a pedestrian being knocked down in recent years. It is only a matter of time before another serious accident occurs at this junction.”
They are also upset by the abuse. Another homeowner said: “I’ve had many occasions where I’ve had conversations with people politely asking them not to park over the driveway as it’s prevented me from being able to do what I needed.
“Sometimes people say sorry and move quickly, other times they try and make excuses – ‘I was only five minutes’, ‘I had to get this pasta as my son won’t eat the other type I had’. Then there’s the ones that get abusive - I’ve been told to F off on numerous occasions and got verbal abuse for politely asking them to not park over the drop curb. Those are the ones that are more scary and you end up feeling somewhat unsafe and shaking.”
Surrey Police have explained that parking is enforced by the council and the council has said that all it can do is send enforcement officers as enforcement cameras are not possible here. The forecourt in front of Tesco Express, where there is some parking, is privately owned, which some felt restricted cooperation between the council and the shop.
Surrey County Council has been approached for a comment.
