Waverley businesses and their employees can now access unlimited online training for free through a new learning solution launched by Waverley Borough Council in partnership with SEEDL.
The scheme, which launched on Tuesday, November 18, offers a catalogue of courses ranging from sales and customer service to compliance, mental wellbeing, leadership and project management.
Staff can choose between 60-minute live courses or 20-minute micro sessions. The courses are designed to be live and interactive, with participants able to communicate directly with the facilitator, and are also available on demand.
The council said the learning solution is one of the first of its kind in the UK and is being delivered with SEEDL, which it described as a pioneering virtual live learning subscription service.
Joanna Nash, SEEDL’s chief learning officer, said: “SEEDL has grown rapidly since its launch, and we’re really excited to do more to support local economies. Our partnership with Waverley Borough Council is really going to be game-changing for businesses in the area.
“SEEDL and Waverley Borough Council will help users learn and develop new life skills. SEEDL and Waverley Borough Council will help retain employees of local business plus tempt new employees to their businesses. With learning being such a key part of candidate attraction and retention, we’re delighted to help these local businesses have a competitive edge.”
Anthony Price, chief executive of SEEDL, added: “We know that keeping teams fully trained is not just about professional development. It is also essential for compliance.
“By giving businesses in Waverley free access to high quality live learning, we are helping them stay up to date with best practice and meet their regulatory responsibilities with confidence.
“Additionally, the LMS platform can provide a clear overview of training progress and evidence of training, which supports internal and external audits.”
Cllr Liz Townsend BEM, the council’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: “We’re proud to launch this innovative learning solution for Waverley businesses and their employees. By providing free access to high-quality, interactive training, we’re helping local businesses strengthen their teams, improve skills, and stay competitive. This partnership with SEEDL reflects our commitment to supporting economic growth and creating opportunities for people to learn and thrive.”
Businesses can sign up to the service for free and browse the courses via the Waverley Online Training Hub at https://www.seedl.com/o/waverleybusinesstraininghub
SEEDL’s training is available immediately to organisations operating within Waverley. For more information, and to register for free access, email Darren Baldwin at [email protected]
