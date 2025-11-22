Bosses at a new sports bar and burger joint in Farnham have celebrated their big opening with a giveaway.
Glasses have been raised in Brightwells Yard today as Den 97 opened this lunchtime on the corner of Nightingale Walk.
And they served up an opening day treat with the first 97 customers getting a free burger and drink to lift the spirits on a wet and gloomy day in south west Surrey.
The bar is the second to open under the Den brand as their first has become a popular venue in Wokingham.
Manager Jack Peach believes Farnham offers a similar catchment area and clientele to their Berkshire branch and sees the “potential” in Brightwells.
He said: “We looked at this and thought it would be a good social space for the community – a place where you can hang around with friends, play darts or board games and chill out and enjoy a burger.
“We’ll be doing our own Den burgers and, like our branch in Wokingham, we’ll have Siren beers on tap along with our own Den 97 lager.
“I think this area has potential. Yes, there’s quite a few empty units but once a few more businesses come in I think it’ll be a nice, exciting place to be.”
The firm revealed to the Herald they looked at moving into Brightwells House before opting for their corner unit.
They began spreading the word a few months ago on Instagram and although the opening was put back three weeks, there was a queue at the door when Den 97 opened at midday on Saturday (November 22).
“We’re really keen to host corporate events and Christmas parties and we’re doing a few networking events here, too,” added Jack.
“We’ll also have quiz nights and things like that. We’re just really happy to be here.”
