The award recognises the salon’s continued focus on creative standards, staff training and client care, reinforcing its reputation as one of the flagship salons in the group’s international network. Judges praised both the technical quality of its work and the welcoming atmosphere that has helped build a loyal client base in the town.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have received this award. To be recognised as both Global and now UK Salon of the Year is an incredible honour,” a spokesperson said. “It’s a reflection of our amazing team, their talent, passion, and the loyalty of our clients who inspire us every day. We’re so proud to represent the TONI&GUY brand here in Farnham.”
The win places the Farnham salon among TONI&GUY’s highest-rated branches worldwide as it heads into the year with fresh recognition for industry excellence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.