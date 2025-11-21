At about 6.45pm on August 1, Chris Storey, 76, and his wife Judith, 69, had just left a meeting with Mr Stafford at the Tellers Arms pub in Castle Street. What should have been a quiet walk back to their car in Central Car Park turned suddenly terrifying.
Mr Storey, who served as Mayor of Waverley in 2016, became light-headed and then dropped to the ground.
Mr Stafford called 999 and, guided by the operator, began CPR compressions, fighting to keep Mr Storey alive until paramedics arrived about 45 minutes later.
His aides, Tam Traynor and India Riddoch, stayed with Mrs Storey to comfort her.
At Frimley Park Hospital, doctors confirmed Mr Storey had suffered a heart attack — and told the couple the CPR had saved his life. He later underwent a heart bypass operation in October and is now recovering slowly at home in Wrecclesham.
Mrs Storey said: “By the time we saw the medical staff at Frimley, I was told that Chris had had a heart attack and Greg had saved his life.
“My heroes for 2025 are Greg, India and Tam. So, on behalf of our family and friends, though there are no words to express our gratitude. To say thank you for giving us more tomorrows. I guess Greg has our vote forever!”
Mr Stafford recently hosted a health fair in the town, where he learnt more about how to deliver CPR.
He was modest about his role. “There was a great deal of ‘right place, right time’ about my involvement, and I am simply relieved and grateful that things ended positively,” he said.
“I was guided throughout by an outstanding 999 call handler, and I cannot overstate how much their calm professionalism made all the difference.”
“The experience has reminded me just how vital basic first aid skills are — genuinely life-saving,” he said. “I would encourage everyone in our community to consider attending one of the excellent local training courses. You never know when you might need them.
“My sincere thanks go to the community first responders, the paramedics, and the wider medical teams who worked together to support Mr Storey. They are the real heroes of this story.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.