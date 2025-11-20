Stephen Shanahan, 35, of no fixed abode, stole items including meat, alcohol, confectionary, household, and laundry products worth £749.
He took items from Co-op in Lower Farnham Road, Aldershot on 10 separate occasions and Tesco Express in Ridgway Road, Farnham on one occasion between September and November this year.
Officers launched an investigation and later arrested and charged Shanahan.
He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from a shop and was jailed for four months at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Monday, November 17.
