After five years, their cat Max had turned up at Cathcart and Winn vet surgery in the town. But their joy was shattered when they were told he was gravely ill.
Max had heart failure and there was nothing that could be done. Toni Greenway, Stuart Knight and their three children were told they should say goodbye.
“It was so hard to say hello and goodbye at the same time,” said Toni.
The family is now seeking answers and has contacted the police as cats are legally property and it seems that Max had been living with another family and that no-one had tried to trace his real owners. They also believe that if Max had been taken to the vet sooner he would be alive today.
The family owned Max’s parents and knew his genetic make-up. Max’s mother had the same heart condition that killed her son but she received treatment.
Stuart said: “Had Max still been with us, we would have recognised the symptoms immediately and ensured he received the same medication and care she had in later life. The vet told us that the family noticed Max had breathing difficulties on Sunday and did not take him to the vets until Thursday.
“This entire situation has caused unimaginable distress to our family, and we are committed to seeking justice for Max.”
Stuart added: “If you find a cat, check for a collar and tag; take the cat to a vet to scan for a microchip – this is free; report the found cat to local vets, rescue centres, and online lost-pet groups. If these basic steps had been followed, Max would have been returned to us immediately, and he could still be alive today.”
