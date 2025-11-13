Cllr Catherine Powell now advises (Herald, October 30) that a full closure of South Street and Union Road — together with further restrictions in the Borough between Castle Street and the Deer — is “unavoidable”. Her accompanying map, however, did little to improve public understanding. Many readers have remarked that its captions and layout only add to the confusion. If such drawings reflect the visual aids provided to work teams, one wonders what this says about the project’s management. It also raises the question of why the Project Lead abruptly left the council.