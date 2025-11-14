Adam de Gurdon was the scion of an old Norman family. He became bailiff of Alton. He was knighted in 1254 by Henry III. However, he made the mistake of supporting Simon de Montfort in the second Barons’ War. He was outlawed for treason and rebellion and, after de Montfort was killed at the Battle of Evesham in 1265, he was imprisoned. He managed to buy his way out. With a band of robbers, he proceeded to terrorise the “Pass of Alton” and ravaged further afield in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.