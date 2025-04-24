Brightwells could become a “desolate ghost town” and a “blight on Farnham” unless urgent action is taken to support the troubled development, civic leaders have warned.
Completed in September last year, Brightwells remains largely unoccupied, with just seven of its 31 units currently let.
At a full meeting of Waverley Borough Council yesterday, a motion on the agenda asked Surrey County Council (SCC) to do more to promote the site. The motion, which was eventually withdrawn, requested Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford to engage with SCC to develop a business plan.
The motion, proposed by Waverley deputy leader Cllr Tony Fairclough, said: “This council is concerned that the Brightwells Development will become the very thing that Farnham residents feared: A desolate ‘ghost town’ and potential magnet for anti-social behaviour. In short, a blight on the town of Farnham.”
As previously reported by the Herald, high-end cafe chain Coppa Club was the second of three planned anchor tenants to withdraw from the scheme—despite Brightwells House being reportedly refurbished to meet the restaurant’s specific requirements.
The council motion stated: “The silence surrounding Surrey County Council’s proposals to revitalise the Brightwells development is deafening. In its 2025/26 budget Surrey County Council chose to saddle taxpayers with £4.4 million of additional costs, yet all that’s being that is offered are promotions such as the opportunity to ‘Win A Weekend At Brightwells’.”
Councillors stressed the need for “an effective business plan from Surrey County Council, one developed and communicated in partnership with the parties most affected by it”.
The motion was proposed by Cllr Tony Fairclough and seconded by Cllr Mark Merryweather. However, it was not formally moved or debated, as Cllr Fairclough announced the motion had already achieved its aim: MP Greg Stafford has agreed to intervene.
Cllr Fairclough told the meeting: “My understanding is Greg Stafford will be meeting with the Surrey County Council cabinet member for property, infrastructure and waste tomorrow for an update on the current status of the Brightwells Yard development.”
Following the meeting, he confirmed that a report is now being prepared by the SCC Estates Officers responsible for Brightwells. Portfolio holders and key members from both Surrey County Council and Waverley Borough Council are expected to meet to ‘reset’ their joint relationship and work collaboratively on a business plan for the commercial elements of the scheme.
Cllr Fairclough added: “I’m delighted at such a fast and positive outcome for the residents of Farnham.
“With all stakeholders now fully committed to working together on the creation of a business plan to maximise the potential of Brightwells Yard, I’m certain that our residents will begin to see positive developments in the very near future.”