Brightwells Yard has announced the launch of Brightwells & Co, Creative Space, a new community hub in Farnham.
The space will bring together arts, business, and photography while working with local artists, schools, and residents to energise the area.
A spokesperson for Brightwells Yard said: “We are really pleased to be opening Brightwells & Co, Creative Space. Our aim is for it to be a real asset to Farnham, a place where people can connect, create, and enjoy a diverse range of activities.
“We’re looking forward to seeing it become a thriving hub for everyone.”
The hub’s programme begins on Wednesday, May 7 with Possibly Real, Probably Not, an exhibition by students from the University for the Creative Arts (UCA).
Then, on Saturday, May 24, local artist Kate Kennington-Steer will present a yard of joy, a free, drop-in mixed-media art workshop celebrating Creativity and Wellbeing Week. The event will also serve as the official launch of the community space.
In June, the hub will host a month-long photography exhibition from Kiln Photography, showcasing the talents of local photographers.
Brightwells & Co, Creative Space also plans to run a regular Small Business Showcase. Local businesses interested in getting involved are encouraged to visit the Brightwells website for more information.
Brightwells Yard reached completion last year after several delays. Since its opening, it has attracted some exciting additions, such as a Reel Cinema, Nando’s, and Jetts gym.
It has, however, been criticised in some quarters for the number of empty retail units. The new creative space is part of ongoing efforts to bring life and purpose to the long-awaited development.