Former Frensham Heights student Rhys Griffiths has completed a gruelling 48-mile run in 48 hours to raise funds for his close friend Max Vardy.
In June 2024, Max, 24, was taken to A&E, where doctors discovered a malignant glioma tumour – a form of brain cancer known for its low survival rate, even in the short term.
Since his diagnosis, Max, alongside his friends and family, has been actively fundraising for Brain Tumour Research.
Thanks to overwhelming support from loved ones and strangers alike, Max is close to reaching his £50,000 target, having raised nearly £40,000 so far.
Rhys met Max when they were both 13 at Frensham Heights School. Their friendship has remained strong more than a decade later.
Rhys, also 24, said: “When we heard the news we were obviously really sad but Max just carried on like normal which is really uplifting and powerful. Max and I often discuss mad ways in which we can raise funds and challenge ourselves and I had told him about this before and then decided I should just do it.”
Inspired by former Navy SEAL David Goggins, renowned for his extreme endurance challenges and mental resilience, Rhys decided to take on the 48-mile run.
He began at Thursley Common in Frensham and admitted that at the halfway point, he felt exhausted and doubted whether he could finish.
“I thought I had bitten off more than I could chew,” he said. “But the thought of letting Max, his loved ones and those who had donated money down, led me to push through the pain and complete the challenge.”
Rhys’s efforts raised an additional £12,000 for the cause, adding to the impressive total already amassed.