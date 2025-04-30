A dangerous driver from Farnham has been given a 12-month ban and suspended sentence.
Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard that Michael Carron was caught driving dangerously along Birchett Road in Cove on November 8 last year.
The 21-year-old of Eton Place also failed to stop for the police following an accident on the same road.
Carron was sentenced on Wednesday (April 30) after previously admitting to counts of failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop for the police and driving dangerously.
He was given credit for his guilty plea with the bench handing Carron a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a community order for 21 rehabilitation days. He must also pay costs and fines totalling £272.