Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 56-year-old Jason Bilston, who is wanted in connection with several offences, including stalking.
Bilston, of no fixed address, is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" tall, of average build, with short greying hair and blue eyes. He is known to have links to Farnham, Camberley, Bagshot, and Lightwater.
The public is urged not to approach Bilston if seen.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference PR/45250046912. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.