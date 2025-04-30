All the people arrested following a brawl at Waitrose in Alton have been conditionally bailed until July 11 while the police continue their enquiries.
Police were called to the Station Road store at about 7.30pm on April 11 to reports of a group of youths smashing bottles and fighting inside.
A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital for a suspected stab wound to his hand. There were reports of a further altercation in the railway station car park nearby.
A man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
A boy aged 16 from Alton was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy, all from Alton, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident, or who has any other information about it, should call 101 quoting reference 44250159056.
They can also report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, call Crimestoppers anonymously and free on 0800 555111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/