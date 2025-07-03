Petersfield is in shock this evening following a major blaze that has seriously damaged at least four town centre properties and shops.
Fire crews from across the south have spent much of the evening battling the blaze on the north side of Lavant Street with cordons remaining in place at 9.40pm.
Thankfully, no casualties have been reported but the fire has affected several properties and the likes of One Tree Books, House of Boo and Snappy Snaps.
Crews started to leave the scene at 9.45pm but Lavant Street remains closed from Charles Street to Chapel Street at the time of writing, while the latter is cordoned off from Swan Street to Windsor Road.
It is believed the fire started above House of Boo sometime around 6pm before spreading to neighbouring properties
Witnesses from Annie Jones reported seeing smoke amid the wait for firefighters while others said they saw roof tiles melting from the intensity of the flames.
Some neighbouring residents and traders received calls from worried friends and family, encouraging them to leave their properties as the fire spread along the rooftop.
Petersfield town mayor, Cllr Chris Paige, told the Post that Festival Hall is available for residents affected and for the emergency services, if they need it.
He said: “Staff are on standby to provide tea, coffee and support – anything we can do to help.”
The mayor himself also offered accommodation to a family forced out of their property because of the emergency, while some remain watching at cordons waiting for updates.
There were more than a dozen fire and emergency vehicles on Lavant Street and Chapel Street around 7pm while the smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away.
Some affected residents, like Tanya Wilkinson of Chapel Street firm, Twillys, waited it out in surrounding pubs and restaurants but not everyone was happy with the excitement and morbid curiosity shown by onlookers.
She said: “There are probably more people out tonight than at the Hometown events.
“I was at home when I got a phonecall saying ‘there’s been a fire, leave your shop’ but when we came out we couldn’t see any flames.
“I’m waiting to find out if we can get here in the morning.”
Others, like a witness on the corner of Lavant Street and Charles Street who asked to stay anonymous, called the fire “just awful” for the affected shops and especially Snappy Snaps, as they only took the place of Petersfield Photographic a few weeks ago.
Hampshire and Isle Wight Fire & Rescue have reported that crews from Alton, Cosham, Eastleigh, Emsworth, Grayshott, Havant, Horndean, Liphook, Petersfield, Portchester and Havant attended.
Eight fire engines, plus support vehicles, were deployed with crews tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets.
“The cause of the fire is unknown,” said a spokesperson for HFRS.
“There are no reported injuries, and neighbouring properties have been evacuated. Locals are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke in the vicinity, and avoid the area where possible to allow emergency vehicle access.”
