Both carriageways of the A3(M) at Horndean have been closed following a serious accident close to Junction 2 (Dell Piece Interchange).
Details are still emerging but an air ambulance was at the scene around 10.45am this morning (Sunday, June 29).
Long tailbacks have developed either side of the junction with queues on the northbound and southbound carriageways starting at Clanfield and Purbrook, respectively.
Traffic is heavy around Horndean and on the B2149 Manor Lodge Road and A3 through Cowplain as motorists seek a diversion. However, movement on the A3(M) was reported on social media at 11.10am.
The Post & Herald has asked Hampshire Police for more details about the incident, more follows.
