The identity of a man whose body was found in an area popular with dog walkers in Liss nearly three months ago has been confirmed.
An inquest into the death of Kurt Crosland was opened on June 17 by the HM Coroner’s Service for Hampshire.
The 37-year-old from Wareham, in Dorset, was found in Mill Road Community Garden, between The Oval and Woodbourne Close, around 7am on April 2.
His death was called unexpected, but not suspicious, by police at the time, with the inquest likely to be closed with a final hearing in March 2026.
The circumstances into Mr Crosland’s death will be divulged into at the hearing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.