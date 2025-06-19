Part of the A3 between Greatham and Liphook has been closed following an incident near the Bramshott bridge.
Details of the incident, which took place between 7am and 8am this morning, have not been clarified but emergency services are currently on the scene.
National Highways previously reported that the A3 is closed in both directions between the A325 Greatham and B2131 junctions, but the closure seems to be in place on the Liphook by-pass section.
The closure has led to hefty queues in Liphook with motorists being encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.
More details as and when they come. This article was amended at 9.33am to take revised road closure information into account.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.