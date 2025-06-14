The King’s Birthday Honours List has been released with people from Farnham, Haslemere, Alton, Liphook and Alresford all getting royal recognition.
More than half a dozen people around Waverley and East Hampshire have been honoured with industrialists, artists and selfless volunteers making the list.
Damon De Laszlo of Alton has been awarded a CBE for services to the Manufacturing Industry and to Scientific and Charitable Causes while there’s OBEs for Peter Hinton of Farnham and Tom Yendell of Alton.
Mr Hinton has been given the nod for services to Archaeology and Heritage while inspirational East Hampshire mouth and foot artist Tom has been recognised for services to Young People with Disabilities.
Two MBE recipients come from Haslemere with selfless volunteer, Rotarian and railway enthusiast Ken Griffiths being recognised for services to the community and Crispin Parry, chief executive of British Underground, being honoured for services to the Arts, Music and Creative Industries.
Liphook is also on the list as Claire Harnden, the acting CEO of the South Farnham Educational Trust which oversees a host of schools around our patch, has received an MBE for services to Education.
The prestigious award recognises Claire’s exceptional leadership, her pioneering work in teacher training innovation and her influential contributions to national education policy.
She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition.
“This award reflects the collective efforts of the exceptional teams of educators within our schools, Trust, SCITT and Teaching School Hub.
“Together, we have created innovative pathways that enable passionate individuals from all backgrounds to realise their potential in education. The opportunity to influence the training of hundreds of new teachers each year represents a powerful lever for educational transformation.”
There’s also a nod for James Hatchley from Alresford as the Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children has been awarded an MBE for services to Fundraising in the NHS.
David Woodward was also awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Odiham along with David Nicholls, a consultant farrier at Liphook Equine Hospital.
