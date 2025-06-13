A Farnham Town footballer has signed up for a different kind of Villa as he’s looking to score on Love Island.

Fans of the title-winners will know midfield maestro Harry Cooksley isn’t afraid of some grafting on the pitch.

This year's Love Island contestants.
This year's Love Island contestants. (ITV)

But the 30-year-old has swapped the green grass of the Memorial Ground for sun, sea and something else after beating tens of thousands of hopefuls to land a place on the hit ITV show.

The first episode of the latest series aired on ITV2 and ITV X on Monday (June 9) but his arrival wasn’t a secret, with his club confirming his place a week beforehand.

Farnham Town FC Harry Cooksley
Farnham Town FC confirmed Harry Cooksley's summer transfer to Love Island on social media. (Farnham Town FC)

And although they’ve joked that Harry will miss pre-season because of his summer transfer, they’ve shown their support by producing a montage video for their social media accounts.

It’s likely Cooksley will get some light-hearted stick from his teammates when he returns to Farnham following an interesting first week in the villa.

Harry Cooksley prepares to deliver a cross for Farnham
Harry Cooksley in action for Farnham Town FC. (Farnham Town FC)

He admitted to having a hair transplant in Turkey when he was 24 while he was also involved in a dramatic recoupling which resulted in the show’s first dumping of the series.

Of course, his appearance is probably good for the club given it’s raising their profile to a national audience.

But it begs the question: did his gaffer Paul Johnson get a text about it?