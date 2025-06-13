A Farnham Town footballer has signed up for a different kind of Villa as he’s looking to score on Love Island.
Fans of the title-winners will know midfield maestro Harry Cooksley isn’t afraid of some grafting on the pitch.
But the 30-year-old has swapped the green grass of the Memorial Ground for sun, sea and something else after beating tens of thousands of hopefuls to land a place on the hit ITV show.
The first episode of the latest series aired on ITV2 and ITV X on Monday (June 9) but his arrival wasn’t a secret, with his club confirming his place a week beforehand.
And although they’ve joked that Harry will miss pre-season because of his summer transfer, they’ve shown their support by producing a montage video for their social media accounts.
It’s likely Cooksley will get some light-hearted stick from his teammates when he returns to Farnham following an interesting first week in the villa.
He admitted to having a hair transplant in Turkey when he was 24 while he was also involved in a dramatic recoupling which resulted in the show’s first dumping of the series.
Of course, his appearance is probably good for the club given it’s raising their profile to a national audience.
But it begs the question: did his gaffer Paul Johnson get a text about it?
