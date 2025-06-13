The Fox, a Grade-II listed pub on Frensham Road in Lower Bourne, has been taken on by experienced publican JP Stubbings after Yiayias at The Fox closed its doors last month.
Under its new stewardship, The Fox is shifting away from its recent identity as a Greek restaurant to re-establish itself as a traditional English pub. That means a return to a classic dishes, pub games, sports screenings and a strong community focus.
“We’ve moved back to a traditional kitchen,” said Mr Stubbings. “Sky Sports, a beer garden, music, open mic night, quiz night—we’ll be sponsoring sports teams too.”
The pub's previous operator, Paul Pyrgoudes, had transformed The Fox into a vibrant restaurant with Cypriot, Greek, and Middle Eastern influences. He described his decision to close as a “really difficult one” after six years at the helm.
Mr Stubbings acknowledged the quality of the Greek concept but was now aiming for a more traditional approach.
“When you go back through the history of The Fox, if you speak to the community, they say the best time was when it had a traditional kitchen—homemade pies, etc,” he said.
“It was a really great place to be. Fingers crossed we can get it back to where it should be.”
For Mr Stubbings, restoring local pubs is about more than business—it’s about community.
“I don’t like seeing local pubs close,” he said. “I get them open, I find the right people, get it steady again. It’s not the case that I’m in all these pubs—I just find the right people to run them, the right person that loves that pub.”
Other pubs he’s worked on in the area include the Albion Tavern, Running Stream, and Shepherd and Flock in Farnham, as well as the Royal Arms in Heath End.
As for The Fox, he envisions a pub that’s rooted in traditional values but with a quality offering that reflects evolving tastes.
“There’s a lot of local call for a pub serving ale, well-priced drinks, and locally sourced food. It might be higher-end than a standard pub—kind of like the gastropub concept of 15 years ago with well-cooked, homemade food.”
Mr Stubbings also remains optimistic about the wider industry, despite ongoing issues.
“Yes, there are challenges in the pub industry, but people want to go out and have a drink. They want to go out and do a quiz or play bingo. They want to spend the money they’ve got, and not be stuck at home all the time.”
And as for his vision of The Fox in one sentence?
“An absolutely stunning, traditional pub.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.