A Farnham man is set to stand trial after appearing before a London court as part of an investigation into general election betting offences.
Former Tory chief marketing officer Simon Chatfield spoke only to confirm his particulars when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, June 13).
The 51-year-old of Vicarage Hill, Lower Bourne, is one of 15 people charged by the UK Gambling Commission.
They are suspected of using inside information to bet on the date of the 2024 general election before it was announced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Chatfield, who has indicated he is likely to plead not guilty, was released on conditional bail with a preliminary hearing earmarked for Southwark Crown Court on July 11.
