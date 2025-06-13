Word of mouth is that a cafe, bakery and dental practice are coming to Brightwells Yard as seven units at the shopping and housing development in Farnham are “under offer or in advanced negotiations”.
The firm looking to secure more tenants at the development has confirmed that Head of Term agreements have been reached for three prime units.
This is a letter of intent and a preliminary agreement that outlines the key terms of a potential business transaction before a legally binding contract is signed.
A cafe, bakery and restaurant could be incoming with advanced negotiations taking place over four further retail units, with Brightwells Yard saying progress is positive and heading towards similar agreements.
The seven units will nearly double the current list of tenants at the site with Jetts Gym, Reel Cinema, Monte Forte Pizza, Nandos, The Pilates Movement Studio, Pirates Landing, Charters Farnham and the new Brightwells & Co creative space already open to customers.
The latter new space has added a new element to the site for students of the University of Creative Arts and local artists to showcase their talent and craft.
The soon-to-open businesses include the two winners of the recent “Win a shop space for a year” competition - BB Dog Boutique and Amba House Furniture.
A spokesperson for the development said: “We are incredibly encouraged by the significant progress in securing tenants for Brightwells.
"Reaching Heads of Terms on three units and having four more in advanced negotiations demonstrates the strong market confidence in this landmark development.
“We are curating a dynamic mix of retail, food and beverage, and leisure offerings that will complement Farnham's existing high street and create a thriving new hub for the community.”
Announcements regarding the specific tenants will be revealed once formal lease agreements have been signed.
