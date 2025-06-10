The owners of a high-end candle business have abandoned their plans to open a creative community hub in Brightwells Yard, citing concerns that their concept has been adopted without their involvement.
House of Mahogany announced on social media that it would no longer be taking up space in the retail development in central Farnham.
The company had envisioned opening a unit that would sell its scented products while serving as a community centre to encourage creativity and wellbeing.
Mother and daughter duo Dorothie and Valerie Sadoh have been running the House of Mahogany from market stalls across the region. They had hoped to raise £30,000 through a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to establish their permanent shop.
A spokesperson for House of Mahogany explained their situation.
"Over the past few months, we've poured heart, soul and strategy into launching House of Mahogany and Friends, a community-rooted concept store designed to bring creative wellbeing, cultural programming and meaningful opportunities to makers in and around Farnham,” the spokesperson said.
While acknowledging that their Kickstarter campaign was unsuccessful, they noted they "were deeply encouraged by the outpouring of support" for their goals.
The company expressed frustration with recent developments after Brightwells opened its own community centre, the Brightwells & Co, Creative Space.
The space features arts, business, and photography while working with local artists, schools, and residents.
"Despite positive conversations and promising signals, the Brightwells development has decided to move ahead with a version of our idea without us,” they said.
“The concept of a cultural shop, built to spotlight local creativity and wellbeing, has now reappeared under their name, Brightwells Creative Space. It is disheartening to see our ideas repackaged without our involvement or acknowledgement."
However, the owners remained optimistic about their future.
"This isn't the end of our journey. If anything, it's proof of the strength and originality of what we're offering."
They emphasized that their business is "more than a physical space - it's a movement grounded in community, creativity and care."
A spokesperson for Brightwells disputed the allegations, stating that the creative hub had been a long-term plan for the development.
"Brightwells is aware of recent comments concerning Brightwells & Co, Creative Space," the spokesperson said. "We wish to clarify that the community hub within the Brightwells scheme has been a long-planned initiative for Brightwells, designed as an inclusive space dedicated to supporting local groups, artists, education, and small businesses, for the benefit of all in and around Farnham."
The spokesperson added: "House Of Mahogany (HOM) has long been in discussions with the Brightwells leasing agents regarding a unit at Brightwells, with significant flexibility offered to accommodate and support their involvement, and we hope HOM will consider taking a unit within the scheme."
Brightwells has faced challenges with low uptake of retail spaces since opening in 2024.
The development currently houses several established businesses, including Jetts Gym, Nando's, Reel Cinema, and Pirates Landing children's soft play area.
According to the developer's website, additional businesses incouding a bakery, dentist, and cafe are expected to move in soon.
