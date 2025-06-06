Judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, the awards are run in collaboration with Historic England and highlight both the importance and vulnerability of pub architecture, from ornate Victorian gin palaces to imaginative contemporary spaces.
The Conversion to Pub Use category rewards outstanding conversions of buildings originally built for other uses that have been transformed into a pub.
Located in the former 1674 Bailiff’s Hall within the Grade-II listed Town Hall Buildings, the Borough Beer House was praised by judges for sensitively retaining existing features, including beamed ceilings, period fireplaces, wood panelling, and a herringbone-pattern floor.
Owner Mark Curran oversaw the conversion of the former dress shop into a pub, while sensitively retaining existing features.
Andrew Davison, chair of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, said:“The Pub Design Awards recognise the highest standards of pub architecture, rewarding artistic flair and painstaking historical conservation.
“From inviting streetcorner locals to striking medieval coaching inns, there are some stunning pubs in the UK, and the craftmanship involved in making these venues a gorgeous place to enjoy cask beer and real cider or perry should rightfully be applauded.
“I encourage heritage enthusiasts and pub lovers alike to visit these inspirational buildings."
Gary Timmins, chair of CAMRA's awards committee, added:“This year’s awards are tinged with sadness, as one of our winners, the Python’s Arms, has had to make the heart-breaking decision to close its doors for good.
“Due to the financial pressures facing all pubs across the UK, the local community has lost what should have been a valuable new social hub for generations to come.
“Within just a year from being converted into a beautiful pub, this rapid closure should be ringing alarm bells. Real action is needed to support the pub industry, otherwise we will lose many more locals in the near future.”
The judges were looking for conversions which bring out the character of the building and re-use historic features to give atmosphere and a pub ambience.
