The Waverley Singers will continue their platinum jubilee celebrations with a concert at St Mary’s Church in Frensham on June 22 at 5pm.
The main work in Midsummer Nocturnes will be the world première of Five Nocturnes, an intimate piece for choir, clarinet, cello and piano commissioned by the Waverley Singers from young composer-conductor Owain Park.
This is thanks to a bequest from former choir member and Frensham farmer Josephine Baker, more commonly known as Jo Reader, who died in 2019.
A spokesperson for the Waverley Singers said: “The overarching theme of the concert is the connection between people and place: our relationship as human beings with the natural world, and how music – and poetry - can help to connect the two.
“As Owain explains in this episode of the choir’s podcast series, the work sets five different poems to music, exploring the different shades of night-time, from sunset to sunrise.
“The special nature of the countryside at night also inspires poet Rosie May Jones, who will be reading some of her poems at the concert.
“Other pieces include Bach’s inspiring Praise The Lord, All Nations, and more intimate works featuring the solo instruments alongside the choir.”
Tickets cost £15 (£5 students, under-16s free) in advance, at ticketsource.co.uk/waverleysingers, or £17 on the door.
The choir members will invite singers young and old - whether they sing in a choir or not - to join them at St Andrew’s Church in Farnham on July 12 between 10.30am and 4pm for The Waverley Sing, a free day of singing songs from the stage to share the joy of choral singing more widely in the local community.
It is open to singers of all ages but under-16s must be accompanied. To book a place at the event visit ticketsource.co.uk/waverleysingers
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.