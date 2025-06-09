The tranquil garden of space2grow in Farnham recently played host to a vibrant community lunch, bringing together local residents, supporters, and special guests for an afternoon of conversation and shared food.

Among those in attendance on Friday, June 6 were local MP Greg Stafford and the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, who joined the gathering in support of the wellbeing initiative.

The event inspired by the national Big Lunch movement, invited guests to bring a dish to contribute to a communal buffet. The result was a colourful spread that included everything from homemade quiches and breads to fresh salads and sweet treats.

Attendees sat down to lunch, surrounded by the garden’s peaceful setting.

Pupils from Potters Gate C of E Primary School at the space2grow Big Lunch event.
Pupils from Potters Gate C of E Primary School at the space2grow Big Lunch event. (Tindle)

space2grow is a community wellbeing project, offering a safe, natural space in central Farnham, where people of all ages can nurture their mental health, build connections, and find respite through nature-based activities.

The lunch provided a chance for visitors to learn more about the project, catch up with familiar faces, and enjoy the pleasure of eating together.

The buffet at the space2grow Big Lunch event.
The buffet at the space2grow Big Lunch event. (Tindle)

Organisers expressed their thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the event, calling it a "wonderful celebration of community spirit and shared purpose.”

For more information about space2grow and upcoming events visit www.space2grow.space