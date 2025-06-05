Good food and great dialogue will be on the menu when a mosque near Tilford hosts an Interfaith Ladies Lunch this weekend.
‘Women, faith and freedom in a changing world’ will be the topic with all women invited to join the Saturday (June 14) event at the Mubarak Mosque.
The venue is the site of the international headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the lunch is being hosted by the Tilford branch of the community’s Women’s Association.
The 11am event will start with guided tours, followed by a formal session featuring guest speakers. Lunch will follow and there will also be the chance to browse interactive exhibitions.
